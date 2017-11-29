CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been indicted in the killing of a 6-year-old boy who was in his own mother’s car when it was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

News outlets report 19-year-old Byron McBride was indicted Wednesday on capital murder in the May 18 shooting death of Kingston Frazier.

District Attorney Michael Guest says he will give more details about the indictment Thursday.

Investigators say the boy’s mother’s car was stolen in Jackson. His body was found a short time later in a rural area outside the city.

McBride has been jailed without bond since his arrest hours after Kingston was killed.

It was not immediately clear whether two other men arrested in the case have been indicted. One of the two is out on bond.