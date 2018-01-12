Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says a man charged in the Ohio stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and her mother has been indicted on aggravated murder charges and could be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.

Franklin County’s prosecutor says a grand jury on Friday indicted Kristofer Garrett on aggravated murder charges with specifications that would make Garrett eligible for a death penalty sentence if found guilty.

Court records didn’t indicate an attorney for the 24-year-old Garrett.

A police affidavit says Garrett waited outside the home of 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and the child and stabbed them multiple times when they came out of the house early Jan. 5.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities say the bodies were found in the backyard later that morning.

Garrett was arrested that night in Columbus after a traffic stop.

The Associated Press