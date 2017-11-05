PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man accused in the stabbing death of a woman found slain behind a store at a vacant New Jersey strip mall has been indicted on murder charges.
Frank Walker III also faces two weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a Burlington County grand jury. The 41-year-old Wrightstown man remains jailed and it wasn’t known Sunday if he’s retained an attorney.
Walker is charged in the death of 29-year-old Diana Stillwell. She was found July 13 at the mall in Pemberton Township after a pedestrian reported hearing a woman scream.
Prosecutors say the township resident suffered severe lacerations to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. But a motive for the attack has not been disclosed.
Walker was arrested about a month after the attack.