SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been indicted on murder charges in the death of a woman at a Salem hotel earlier this month.

The Statesman Journal reports Cody Roy Hilliard of Salem was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kim Cheen Low.

Prosecutors say Hilliard was also indicted on two counts of first-degree abuse of a corpse, three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Salem police had gone to the Days Inn Black Bear hotel around 11 p.m. on March 6 for a welfare check.

Low didn’t respond to police, so they entered the room to find her dead.

Police identified Hilliard as a suspect and he was arrested March 7 on Interstate 5 near Eugene.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com