PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 82-year-old Maine man has been indicted in a crash that caused a Portland woman to lose her legs.
A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Robert Carson on charges of driving to endanger and operating with a revoked license, both felony charges. The Portland Press Herald reports that 60-year-old Mary Anthoine lost both of her legs in the December crash, but survived.
Portland police say Carson crashed into Anthoine in a parking lot, while driving an unregistered SUV at the time.
Carson previously said he stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, and he expressed remorse saying he was “a mess” because of what happened. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com