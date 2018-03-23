PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) — Northeast Nebraska authorities say a man involved in a dispute at work ended up with rusty pliers lodged in his skull.

Station KNEN reports that the assault occurred Wednesday afternoon at a business near Plainview. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy learned at Plainview Hospital that one handle of the pliers had penetrated the victim’s skull and poked into his brain. The man was flown to Omaha for surgery. His name hasn’t been released.

Nebraska State troopers arrested a 34-year-old suspect. Troopers say the suspect admitted that he and the other man had quarreled earlier in the day. The suspect says he threw the pliers at the other man.

Online court records don’t show that he’s been charged.

