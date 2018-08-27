KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A 33-year-old Alaska man in state custody on a felony assault charge has died.

The Department of Corrections says Kendall Barrett died two weeks ago of injuries suffered in a suicide attempt at Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.

Barrett was booked Aug. 11. Two days later, a corrections officer found him unresponsive in his cell.

Officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Barrett was transported to a hospital. He died Aug. 14.

The death will be reviewed by Alaska State Troopers and the state medical examiner. The Correction Department’s professional conduct unit will conduct an internal investigation.

The department reported the death Monday. Spokeswoman Megan Edge says by email she was on leave when Barrett died and there was confusion about who would handle death notifications in her absence.