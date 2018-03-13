NORTH STRATFORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a wanted man was found hiding in a closet after he threatened them from a home and didn’t leave for several hours.
Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Mailhot, of North Stratford, New Hampshire, on Monday.
Police said Mailhot was wanted for failing to appear in court on a felony theft charge and a vehicle violation. They received a tip that he was at the home. A woman invited them in, and troopers got her out safely.
They attempted to negotiate with Mailhot for several hours. U.S. Border Patrol agents joined them in finally entering the home and finding Mailhot in the closet.
Police also found and arrested 25-year-old Jacob Marshal, of North Stratford, on an outstanding simple assault charge.
It wasn’t immediately known if either had lawyers.