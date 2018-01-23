LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a man accused of driving into worshippers outside a London mosque looked at emails and social media messages written by far-right activists before the attack.
They alleged during 48-year-old Darren Osborne’s trial on Tuesday that searches for English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson and Britain First leader Paul Golding were found on Osborne’s computer.
A prosecutor read jurors a screenshot that warned of a nation built on “hatred, on violence and on Islam.”
Osborne, of Cardiff, Wales, is accused of driving into a crowd leaving Ramadan prayers in June. A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and nine people were injured. He has pleaded innocent to murder and attempted murder charges.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington
- Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled VIEW
- Amazon Go draws crowds: How does it work? Answers to questions on the new retail store
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers
The rampage followed attacks in Manchester, England and on London Bridge attributed to radicalized Muslims.