LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a man accused of driving into worshippers outside a London mosque looked at emails and social media messages written by far-right activists before the attack.

They alleged during 48-year-old Darren Osborne’s trial on Tuesday that searches for English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson and Britain First leader Paul Golding were found on Osborne’s computer.

A prosecutor read jurors a screenshot that warned of a nation built on “hatred, on violence and on Islam.”

Osborne, of Cardiff, Wales, is accused of driving into a crowd leaving Ramadan prayers in June. A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and nine people were injured. He has pleaded innocent to murder and attempted murder charges.

The rampage followed attacks in Manchester, England and on London Bridge attributed to radicalized Muslims.