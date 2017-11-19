ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say a man is in custody after a woman was found killed in an apartment in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.
Officers responded to a weapons call about 2 a.m. Sunday and made contact with a man at the door of the apartment. Police made their way inside and found an injured woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other. Investigators are not seeking any other suspects.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses. The Ramsey County medical examiner will determine an exact cause of death and positively identify the victim.