PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside his home in Pine Bluff and firing a gun at police.

Investigators in Pine Bluff say officers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun on Saturday. A suspect identified as 49-year-old Robert Jones approached an officer and then allegedly fired his gun. The shot missed the officer but struck his police car.

Authorities say a second officer spotted the suspect as he ran into an unoccupied side of a duplex. Officers surrounded the home and evacuated its residents. A SWAT team deployed tear gas into the structure and the suspect fired at least one shot out a window. No one was hurt.

Jones was apprehended when he left the building Jones and was arrested for aggravated assault.