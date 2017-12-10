PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside his home in Pine Bluff and firing a gun at police.
Investigators in Pine Bluff say officers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun on Saturday. A suspect identified as 49-year-old Robert Jones approached an officer and then allegedly fired his gun. The shot missed the officer but struck his police car.
Authorities say a second officer spotted the suspect as he ran into an unoccupied side of a duplex. Officers surrounded the home and evacuated its residents. A SWAT team deployed tear gas into the structure and the suspect fired at least one shot out a window. No one was hurt.
Jones was apprehended when he left the building Jones and was arrested for aggravated assault.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end