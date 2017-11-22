NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man who barricaded himself inside a home where gunshots were heard has been taken into custody.

New Castle County police said in a statement Tuesday that officers initially responded to the home near Newark for a welfare check.

As officers arrived, gunshots could be heard from inside the residence. Police say nearby residents were told to shelter in place or evacuate.

Officers made contact with the man inside and took him into custody.

Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd says the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation of what appeared to be a self-inflicted knife wound.

According to WDEL, Eckerd says it is unclear whether any gunshots were fired at officers. No officers were injured.

A woman who was inside was being questioned.