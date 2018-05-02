BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a man was in critical condition after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool Tuesday evening in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. tells The Advocate that said foul play is not suspected.
Police said crews responded to the emergency around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverbend neighborhood.
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com