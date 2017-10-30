TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters rescued a man inside a burning house in Florida.
The fire was reported by someone who was passing by and saw the flames early Monday morning.
Local news outlets report the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The fire remains under investigation.
