SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who hopped into a running SUV and drove away with three sleeping children inside faces kidnapping and other charges.

Multiple media organizations reported 30-year-old Anthony Rutledge Jones received bond at a court hearing Sunday morning on three counts of kidnapping and one grand larceny charge. Authorities say Jones dropped off the children unharmed at a relative’s home before his arrest.

The children ranging in age from 9 to 6 were sleeping and locked inside the 1996 Ford Explorer early Friday as their mother and her boyfriend cleaned a dental office in Summerville.

Jones was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle later Friday after deputies found him sitting in the missing SUV’s driver’s seat.