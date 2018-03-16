SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man arrested after explosives were found on his property has been given 10 years in prison.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 33-year-old Brett Sauser, of Anthon, was sentenced Thursday. He’d pleaded guilty to an explosives permit violation and to possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors dropped four more explosives counts in exchange for Sauser’s pleas.
Sauser was arrested Jan. 9, 2017, after explosives and bomb-making items were found on his property after a fire that damaged his garage.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com