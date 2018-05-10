CORDOVA, Ala. (AP) — A man in Alabama has been accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law.

Fifty-seven-year-old Danny Elmus Perrin is charged with murder for the death of 66-year-old Johnny Michael Foster. AL.com reports Foster was found dead in his Walker County home Tuesday night.

Sheriff Jim Underwood says Perrin called his son that night and said he killed Foster. Underwood says Perrin’s son then called Foster’s wife, who went to their home and found her husband dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Underwood says Perrin was recently ordered to have no contact with Foster after being arrested for threatening him. Underwood says Perrin has a history of mental health issues. He says this case is a “prime example of how our mental health system is in shambles,” citing a lack of funding.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews