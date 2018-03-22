COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man already serving prison time for hurling courtroom chairs at a judge and others was hauled away from a court after flipping a table.
The Republic reports Wednesday marked the most recent violent outburst from 21-year-old Jordan Rhoades of Columbus. He was being sentenced after reaching a plea deal in a battery case where authorities say he threw metal rods from cell door at Bartholomew County jail deputies in September.
During a Feb. 9, 2017 hearing, Rhoades hurled a chair that hit a prosecutor on the leg and threw other chairs in an outburst recorded on surveillance video . He was sentenced last year to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Trump went way off-script on his Putin call — reinforcing the peril of the looming Kim Jong Un meeting
Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/