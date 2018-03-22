COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man already serving prison time for hurling courtroom chairs at a judge and others was hauled away from a court after flipping a table.

The Republic reports Wednesday marked the most recent violent outburst from 21-year-old Jordan Rhoades of Columbus. He was being sentenced after reaching a plea deal in a battery case where authorities say he threw metal rods from cell door at Bartholomew County jail deputies in September.

During a Feb. 9, 2017 hearing, Rhoades hurled a chair that hit a prosecutor on the leg and threw other chairs in an outburst recorded on surveillance video . He was sentenced last year to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

