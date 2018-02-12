FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A 35-year-old Burlington resident has been imprisoned for shooting to death another man.

Court records say Joseph Mayorga Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month and immediately was sentenced to 50 years. Prosecutors had lowered the charge from first-degree murder in exchange for Mayorga’s plea. Mayorga also was ordered to pay $150,000 to his victim’s family.

Police say he killed 47-year-old James Nelson on Feb. 10 last year. Mayorga told investigators that he shot Nelson as they were sitting in Mayorga’s car inside Mayorga’s garage. He says Nelson said something offensive about Mayorga’s wife, so he shot him in his left eye.

Nelson’s body was discovered the next day at Indian Park Path near Wever.