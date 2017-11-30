ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused in the shooting death of a female postal worker outside Atlanta has been identified.
DeKalb County Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that 22-year-old Quantez D’Ante Tyre is wanted in the killing of 22-year-old Tyrika Terrell. Police say Tyre waited outside Terrell’s job and fatally shot her in the head Monday night.
A police report states Terrell was found underneath a USPS truck bleeding from the head. She had started with the postal service last month.
Tyre and Terrell had shared 6-month-old daughter.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
The newspaper reports that Tyre pleaded guilty to a charge of battery of substantial physical harm after being accused of beating his former girlfriend in her apartment building last year. He was sentenced to a year of probation and domestic violence counseling.