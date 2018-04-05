MAXWELL, Iowa (AP) — A pilot was injured when his small plane crashed in northeastern Polk County.

The Des Moines Register reports the man, whose name wasn’t released, was hurt when the plane he was piloting crashed Thursday about five miles south of Maxwell.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says the crash happened about 4 p.m. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

The pilot was taken by a helicopter to a hospital. Ludwig didn’t know the extent of his injuries.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com