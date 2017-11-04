DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one man was injured and three pets died after a recreational vehicle caught fire in a Walmart parking lot in Des Moines.

Firefighters were called the fire around 9 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, the RV was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say a man, woman, two dogs and two cats were inside when the fire started.

The man suffered minor injuries in the blaze and was taken to a nearby hospital. One dog was able to escape, but the other three animals died.

Investigators determined the fire started in the engine compartment when the couple tried to start it up.