PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County deputies say a man has been hospitalized following a machete attack.

Sgt. Brian Jensen said the man suffered “fairly severe wounds.” Deputies say they have brought a suspect into custody for the Wednesday afternoon attack.

Deputies had been responding to reports of a shooting when they encountered the victim. Deputies say the victim had crashed an SUV into a tree in front of a house before the attack.

Deputies said the suspect and victim knew each other.