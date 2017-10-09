MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man shot in Alabama has been hospitalized with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams told WSFA-TV that the shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His exact current condition is unknown.
Williams says the circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.
Neither the victim’s name nor any other information has been released.
___
Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/