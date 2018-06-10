CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a 71-year-old car wash attendant has died less than two weeks after he was attacked.
Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says in a news release the victim died Saturday night.
The statement says the man had been hospitalized since the May 30 assault in Clarksville. His name wasn’t released pending notification of family.
Knoll says the man had fallen to the ground after being involved in a struggle with three juveniles who had entered the car wash. The man’s vehicle was stolen and the juveniles later were arrested on robbery and vehicle theft charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
Knoll says the investigating is continuing and additional charges are being considered.