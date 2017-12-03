OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a truck that crashed into a toll booth on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, killing the attendant, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said 32-year-old Daniel Berk could face charges for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. An investigation is ongoing.
Berk’s family members declined to comment to the newspaper.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Sunday that Berk is expected to be in the hospital for at least a week following surgery.
The CHP says the rented box truck hit several vehicles and then the toll both. The attendant inside was killed.
Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement that the victim was 46-year-old California Department of Transportation employee Si Si Han. Han worked for Caltrans for more than a decade.