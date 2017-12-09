PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a coastal Mississippi man is being treated for serious burns he suffered while lighting a fire pit at his home.

The Sun Herald reports the 80-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after neighbors in Pass Christian reported hearing an explosion and screams from outside the victim’s home.

Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said in a new release that the victim was using gasoline to start a fire in his pit. The flames also damaged the man’s porch.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, where he was airlifted to a burn center in Jackson.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com