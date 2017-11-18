PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire seriously damaged three row homes in Philadelphia and left a 70-year-old man hospitalized.

Flames were shooting from the upper floor of one of the homes on Erie Avenue when firefighters arrived on scene around 4 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was soon extinguished, but that home was seriously damaged by the fire and the homes on both sides had extensive water and smoke damage.

Authorities say the injured man was being treated for burns to his hands and face. But his name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

The other people who lived in the homes all escaped safely and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.