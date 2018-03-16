CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police say a three-hour barricade situation in which a man held his 6-year-old son in a Washington-area hotel room has ended.

The Washington Post reports that Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski said negotiators were able to persuade the man to release the boy and come out of the room at Country Inn and Suites just before noon Friday.

Police said the man and the child’s mother got into a violent argument in the hotel lobby that morning, before a bystander intervened and the woman broke away. The man then barricaded himself inside a hotel room with the boy.

Area businesses and the hotel were evacuated, and the woman and bystander were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the boy was uninjured and the unidentified man is in custody.

