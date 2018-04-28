VALRICO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the train crash happened early Saturday in Valrico in central Florida, and the man died at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Deputies shut down a state road along the tracks.
The Federal Railroad Administration reports that 69 people died when accidentally struck by trains in Florida in the first 10 months of 2017.