LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a motorist who struck and dragged a man for several blocks.

Officer Mike Tirella tells City News Service the victim was standing outside his car late Sunday night when he was hit by a car and became hooked on its front wheel well.

Tirella says the victim finally fell free when the car turned onto a dead-end street and slowed.

The man crawled to a house to ask for help.

Tirella says the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.