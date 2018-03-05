LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a motorist who struck and dragged a man for several blocks.
Officer Mike Tirella tells City News Service the victim was standing outside his car late Sunday night when he was hit by a car and became hooked on its front wheel well.
Tirella says the victim finally fell free when the car turned onto a dead-end street and slowed.
The man crawled to a house to ask for help.
Tirella says the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.