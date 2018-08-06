EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man has been hit and killed by a car in Eagle.
The Ada County Sherriff’s office said Monday a driver, who has not been identified, struck a man in a roadway on Cardon Street in Eagle. The man was near a landscaping truck and trailer that was parked alongside the road.
The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
Law enforcement officials are investigating the collision.
