EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man has been hit and killed by a car in Eagle.

The Ada County Sherriff’s office said Monday a driver, who has not been identified, struck a man in a roadway on Cardon Street in Eagle. The man was near a landscaping truck and trailer that was parked alongside the road.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the collision.