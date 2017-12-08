CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an elderly Indiana woman and her daughter is being evaluated at a state hospital to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.
James Lohnes’ attorney said at a Thursday hearing that the Crown Point man has been under observation for about a month at Logansport State Hospital.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports court-appointed doctors found him mentally incompetent earlier this year.
A Lake County judge in July ordered that Lohnes be held at a mental institution until he’s determined to be competent to stand trial for the killings of 86-year-old Velia Taneff and her 63-year-old daughter, Lana Taneff.
The women were found strangled to death in January 2016 in their Lake County home.
Authorities say Lohnes had worked occasionally for the women as a handyman.
