SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police shooting has ended with a man being held for questioning in connection with a killing and a carjacking near Golden Gate Park.
Police say a gunman opened fire Friday evening during an argument involving a group of people at the Panhandle edge of the park. A 28-year-old man died and another man had life-threatening injuries.
The gunman then carjacked a Toyota 4Runner.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, the car was spotted about three miles from the shooting scene. It was parked behind a recreational vehicle.
Police say people in the RV were ordered out but one man refused and there was a police-involved shooting.
Police tell the San Francisco Chronicle that nobody was hit.
The man was examined at a hospital and taken in for questioning.