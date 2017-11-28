KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man being held in the deaths of two brothers outside a Kenosha County bar had been out on bond in a strangulation case at the time of the fatal shooting.

The 25-year-old man has a lengthy criminal record including an open domestic case in Walworth County in which he’s charged with strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint filed in June says he pushed a woman down and held his forearm against her throat. The woman told police she thought she was going to die.

In the latest case, the man was arrested on Interstate 94 near Tomah in the slayings of 31-year-old Kenneth Samuel III and his 28-year-old brother, Richard Samuel. They were fatally shot when a fight inside the Beach Bar last Friday spilled out into the parking lot.