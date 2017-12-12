BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man who had a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Bismarck Municipal Airport was not arrested.
Bismarck Police Sgt. Mark Buschena says the 43-year-old man apparently had forgotten that he had the handgun in his bag Monday afternoon. The Bismarck Tribune reports Buschena says the man had no arrest warrants and the handgun had not been stolen.
So a report of the incident was simply sent to the city attorney for review.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com