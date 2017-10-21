TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of manslaughter, but not murder, in the death of his former girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that a Hillsborough County jury returned its verdict Friday for 34-year-old Deandre Gilmore. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Gilmore told authorities that Myla Presley fell in a bathtub in May 2014 when he left her unattended for a few minutes. He had been watching her at a Sulphur Springs apartment where he and the girl’s mother lived.

Prosecutors presented medical evidence that showed multiple hemorrhages in the baby’s brain and bruising elsewhere on her body.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.