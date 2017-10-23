MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces a possible life sentence for fatally shooting his girlfriend and wounding the woman’s daughter.

News outlets report that 58-year-old Christopher Warrick was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Warrick shot Barbara Wolfe in the chest during a domestic dispute at a Jay home in July 2016. He also shot Wolfe’s daughter, Kimberly Horne, in the leg.