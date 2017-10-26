PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a scooter rider dead.
News Herald of Panama City reports that 55-year-old Kenneth Lee Manhard was found guilty Wednesday of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a valid license. He faces up to 50 years in prison at a Nov. 17 sentencing.
Authorities say Manhard struck 30-year-old Jerry Jones’ scooter on the bridge that connects Panama City to Panama City Beach in April 2016. Manhard then drove off, leaving the body to be run over by other vehicles.
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com