WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting a classmate when he was 15 years old.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the now-21-year-old man was found guilty Friday on a lesser charge of second-degree murder. He had been charged with first-degree murder. He still faces a possible life sentence at a Feb. 12 hearing.

Authorities say the teen-teenager was angry at 16-year-old Michael Robertson in February 2012, because Robertson had bought a bike stolen from the teen and then tried to sell it back to him for $10. Prosecutors say the teen returned home, retrieved a gun and then shot Robertson.

The shooter and victim both attended Santaluces High School.

