TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted in a drunken driving crash that left three people dead.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Stanley Jaboin was convicted Thursday of three counts of DUI manslaughter and other charges. A sentencing date has not been set.

Authorities say Jaboin was driving nearly 100 mph (160 kph) on a Tallahassee street in September 2015 when he crashed into another car. Three passengers in the other car suffered fatal injuries.

Tests showed Jaboin’s blood alcohol content to be 0.237 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

The other car’s driver received 10 days in jail last year after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level was 0.099 percent. Investigators cited Jaboin’s excessive speed as the cause of the crash.

___

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com