ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A car went off the road and hit a man and his grandfather as they sat at a Florida bus stop.

St. Petersburg police said in a news release that the crash happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say the woman who was driving the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Both men suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the elder man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Several roads around the site were closed during the investigations.

No additional details were immediately available.