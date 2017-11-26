ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A car went off the road and hit a man and his grandfather as they sat at a Florida bus stop.
St. Petersburg police said in a news release that the crash happened Sunday afternoon.
Police say the woman who was driving the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
Both men suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the elder man’s injuries are life-threatening.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Washington, Seattle spending $1.1M to fence off highways and bridges from the homeless
Several roads around the site were closed during the investigations.
No additional details were immediately available.