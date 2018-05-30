MELROSE, Mass. (AP) — A man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle, sending it through the front door of a Massachusetts home.

The unidentified 25-year-old Revere man says he had just given blood at the hospital down the street in Melrose.

WBZ-TV reports the porch and entryway of Paul Mastronardi’s home were badly damaged in the crash Wednesday.

No one was injured, and the man was helped out of the car by witnesses.

Ironically, Mastronardi had just rebuilt the porch. The driver says he passed out and “woke up in the house.”

___

Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com