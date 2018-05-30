MELROSE, Mass. (AP) — A man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle, sending it through the front door of a Massachusetts home.
The unidentified 25-year-old Revere man says he had just given blood at the hospital down the street in Melrose.
WBZ-TV reports the porch and entryway of Paul Mastronardi’s home were badly damaged in the crash Wednesday.
No one was injured, and the man was helped out of the car by witnesses.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to buy him a $54 million jet — his 4th plane
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Ironically, Mastronardi had just rebuilt the porch. The driver says he passed out and “woke up in the house.”
___
Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com