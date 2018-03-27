REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man was handed a seven-year sentence for beating a 6-year-old child.

The Post Register reports District Judge Gregory Moeller on Monday sentenced Sean Ryan, of Iona, to two years fixed in prison and five indeterminate for his conviction on a felony injury to a child charge.

Defense Attorney Anthony Sasser sought probation, saying his client’s actions come from an abusive upbringing. Sasser also says his client had several untreated mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder from serving two tours in Iraq.

Ryan was arrested in September after the 6-year-old victim told his mother that Ryan had given him bruises. The victim originally told his mother the injuries were from a fall down the stairs.

A probable cause affidavit states Ryan would spank the child with a wooden spatula. Ryan also had kicked the child in the face.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com