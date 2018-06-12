IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man accused of neglecting more than 200 birds on his rural Solon property has been given a year of probation and fined $315.

Johnson County Court records say 71-year-old Francis Prohaska pleaded guilty last week to livestock neglect. The judge granted him a deferred judgment. That means the conviction can be cleared from Prohaska’s record if he abides by the terms of his probation.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 9 search of the Solon area farmstead. Deputies found a number of dead birds and counted about 200 others, including ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons.