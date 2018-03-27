YORK, Neb. (AP) — A York man has been given a year in jail for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The York News-Times reports that 56-year-old Douglas Sandall was sentenced Monday in York County District Court. He’d pleaded no contest in January.

Deputies found the body of 41-year-old Chad Chapman in a roadside ditch on Aug. 19, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of York. York County Attorney Christopher Johnson says Sandall was driving on Road 11 when he passed a truck parked in the road with a door open. Sandall reported that he thought he hit a gravel embankment, so he stopped to check the damage and saw the body in the ditch.

Johnson says Sandall went home. He and his wife soon returned to the scene, and she called 911.

