SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who stabbed another man to death in a parking garage during a dispute over vandalism to a car has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The Republican newspaper reports that 30-year-old Anthony Casiano was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the November 2016 death of Benjamin Lariviere in Springfield.

Casiano had faced a murder charge but pleaded to the lesser offense under a plea deal that upset the victim’s father, who said the sentence was far too lenient.

Prosecutors say Casiano was in a building adjacent to the garage and thought Lariviere was vandalizing his father’s car. He grabbed a kitchen knife and went to confront Lariviere, who was stabbed several times.

Casiano’s attorney said her client is remorseful.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/