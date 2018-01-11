CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of stocking his online shop on Amazon.com with items stolen from the University of Charleston has been sentenced to five years of probation.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin told 30-year-old Adam St. Clair to use that time to calibrate his moral compass during the sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Goodwin entered locked offices at the university and took textbooks as well as other goods to stock his store. The judge said St. Claire made copies of office keys and installed some keystroke tracking software on computers at the university.

The judge also ordered him to pay more than $6,000 in restitution for the textbooks and other items he admitted to stealing and selling.

Goodwin said St. Clair currently works at the Amazon Center in Huntington.

