ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 47-year-old Niagara Falls man who lost his leg when he stomped out an ignited homemade bomb has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful possession of a destructive device.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Michael O’Neill was making bombs in his garage in July 2015 when the accident happened. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at O’Neill’s house and found him with a badly injured leg from an explosion. The leg was later amputated below the knee.

Investigators found six explosive devices in his garage, including five constructed inside hard cardboard tubing. There also was an assortment of explosive powders.

O’Neill told investigators that he learned how to make explosives by watching a YouTube video on stump removal.