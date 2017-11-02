MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison in the stabbing death of a woman who was reported missing after she failed to appear at her mother’s cancer fundraiser.

Thomas Teets pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree murder and other counts as part of a plea deal approved by the family of victim 31-year-old Leah Owens.

State police arrested and charged 32-year-old Teets last week in connection with Owens’ Sept. 15 death.

Police say he led authorities to her body.

Owens was reported missing after she missed a Sept. 16 cancer fundraiser for her mother.

Police say Teets allegedly told a friend he killed Owens and got rid of her body. Police say a knife and blood found in Owens’ abandoned vehicle support that account.

No motive has been released.