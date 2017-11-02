MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison in the stabbing death of a woman who was reported missing after she failed to appear at her mother’s cancer fundraiser.
Thomas Teets pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree murder and other counts as part of a plea deal approved by the family of victim 31-year-old Leah Owens.
State police arrested and charged 32-year-old Teets last week in connection with Owens’ Sept. 15 death.
Police say he led authorities to her body.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
Owens was reported missing after she missed a Sept. 16 cancer fundraiser for her mother.
Police say Teets allegedly told a friend he killed Owens and got rid of her body. Police say a knife and blood found in Owens’ abandoned vehicle support that account.
No motive has been released.